A small fire inside a closet kept firefighters tied up for more than an hour Monday night at an apartment complex in Canyon Country.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Monday to a structure fire on 26700 block of Isabella Parkway, south of Golden Triangle Road, a Fire Department spokesman said Tuesday.

“This was a small fire inside a utility closet,” he said.

No was injured in the incident.

Firefighters wrapped up their firefighting efforts shortly after 12:30 a.m.

