This is what a win with four freshman starters looks like.

Saugus High girls basketball turned the ball over and turned the corner.

The Centurions went ice cold on offense and froze out West Ranch High on defense.

Ultimately, Saugus earned a 48-28 home win Tuesday night and took another step in the learning process.

“We want (to develop) their cohesiveness,” said Saugus coach Jason Conn. “We want them to play together.”

Freshmen Monique Febles, Vanessa Ogbu and Libbie McMahan have started most of the season with frosh Madison Seyforth starting in the last three games.

Febles’ play at one point in the first quarter led Conn to lift her from the game.

“I got on her pretty good,” Conn said. “She’s way too good. She’s a great player and wasn’t playing up to her capabilities. I just needed to challenge her, and she completely stepped up.”

Febles finished with 17 points, six coming in the third quarter where Saugus built a 38-18 lead.

McMahan scored 13 points, while senior Maryrose Elias, Saugus’ other starter, scored 11 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. The game was well in hand by then despite 21 Centurion turnovers.

Saugus’ saving grace was defense. The Cents (11-14 overall, 3-4 in Foothill) held West Ranch to 9-of-50 shooting in the game. The Wildcats turned the ball over 17 times.

“I think our rebounding (was the biggest difference in the game),” Conn said, “limiting them to one shot and not giving them a lot of extra shots. (I also liked) our aggressiveness, being able to push the ball up the court and taking advantage their press.”

Eleanor McQuillen led West Ranch (6-18, 1-6) with 17 points.

The Wildcats play at Hart on Friday, while Saugus will be at Golden Valley.

Canyon 59, Hart 51

Talia Taufaasau led the Cowboys (15-9, 6-1) with 22 points, 15 of which came in the second half.

Teammate Rachel Bowers added 11 points for Canyon, which trailed 22-20 at halftime but outscored Hart 21-8 in the third quarter.

Annie Christofferson had 17 points for Hart, while Aly Kaneshiro added 14 for the Indians (9-13, 4-3).

Valencia 77, Golden Valley 29

The Vikings improved to 20-4 overall and 7-0 in the Foothill League. Valencia can clinch at least a share of the league title with a win over Canyon on Friday at home.

Golden Valley is 9-15 overall and 0-7 in league.