Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

I take exception to your cartoon published Jan. 31. In Santa Clarita, we are Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu, Mormon, etc.

This “community” newspaper has been leaning more and more leftist with every issue printed. When did you decide to head into the abyss that the country just clearly rejected?

It’s bad enough that the mainstream media is constantly bombarding us on every newscast and most TV series with their leftist rhetoric, but now we have to pick up our local paper and have it shoved down our throats even more?

Now that you have included the clearly left-leaning USA Today in your pages, we have to plow through all their progressive garbage in order to maybe find some local sports! Why don’t you just fold in the New York Times and be honest about it?

President Trump’s orders said nothing about Muslims. It’s a lie by the media to say the president specifically banned Muslims.

And here it is with my hometown “community” newspaper drinking the Kool-Aid publishing this cartoon. Where were your leftist editorials when Obama did the same thing in 2011?

I’ve lived here 40 years and subscribed to this paper the whole time and am truly saddened by what it’s turning into.

God Bless America!

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.
  • Gil Mertz

    There is no more intolerant and brutal religion in the world today that Muslims. Ask the thousands of Christians and Jews who have been subject to their imprisonment, torture, and murders over the years simply because they do not bow to Allah. We are definitely NOT all Muslims, thank God!

    • Karen Rose

      Hmm. At this point I’m beginning to suspect you are a 12 year old internet troll hiding behind the photo of a cis white male in order to provoke Social Justice Warriors. I hope that’s the case. Make no mistake was you just said is hate speech. I’m surprised it made it through the filters. I’m short on time so I’m just going to quote Matthew Rowley via Wikipedia here.
      “Religious violence, like all violence, is a cultural process that is context-dependent and very complex. Oversimplifications of religion and violence often lead to misguided understandings and exaggerations of causes for why some people commit violence and why most do not commit violence. Religious violence is primarily the domain of the violent “actor”, which may be distinguished between individual and collective forms of violence. Overall, religious violence is perpetrated for a wide variety of ideological reasons and is generally only one of the contributing social and political factors that leads to unrest.”
      Modern Christian’s are not responsible for the Holocaust. Modern Catholic’s are not to blame for the Spanish Inquisition. We must take into account time, place and politics. My Muslim nieghbors is not responsible for 9/11.
      This is very important to understand.

    • Mai Do

      Was the blood shed of the Christian crusade not brutal? Was the interrogation of the Inquisition not torturous? Was the murder of indigenous peoples who refused to convert not intolerant? It is hypocritical to point at a few radical, extreme followers of a faith — if you could call them followers at all, when they are nothing close to adherent — and deem the whole faith intolerant and brutal when followers of your own faith have, with intolerance and brutality, murdered civilizations and ravaged lands over the centuries. I wouldn’t call the Christian faith inherently intolerant and brutal even in light of the cases highlighted above, and in the same way, I wouldn’t call Islam inherently intolerant and brutal just because of a few occurrences of extremism.

    • Kieran John Hawe

      Let us also not forget that there are 2.2 BILLION Muslims in the world…BILLION. To say that an entire religion is intolerant and brutal is just plan wrong. All these people who become experts must have a deep network of Muslims they talk to / exposed to and must have been to a muslim country or even a community in order to speak with such authority.

    • Laila Hawe

      I urge you to visit a local Mosque/Islamic center to educate yourself. Or better yet, travel. Once you take the time to interact with Muslims (or anyone that is different than you), you will soon realize what my husband and I try to teach our 3 young children; that we are much more alike that different. That we all have the same hopes and dreams for our families. Until you take the time to do this, you will unfortunately continue to spew such ignorant hate.

    • Castaic Clay

      Where is the rest of the Glee-OP club?

  • Simplymejamie

    Excuse me, plow through all the progressive garbage, maybe we are sick and tired of the right leaning crap that is being thrown out there. We demand a newspaper that shows both side. President Trumps EO is a Religious Ban, the administration has said it, over and over again. Did you read the EO, have you read our Constitution? And, you know more than the ACLU Lawyers and Judges around the country? No, what you know is, your own narrative and the propaganda that is being spoon fed to you daily in the form of Alternative Facts. Also, you have no idea how many of us in Our “Hometown” community are NOT drinking the Alternative Facts that spew out of the WH daily. Have you looked around at our community in your 40 years with blinders on? This community is made up of many religions and back rounds, and the Muslims deserve to be heard also. Why don’t you go look your sports up on line if your so offended. I’m offended by close minded, ill informed people such as yourself. You DO NOT speak for all the people in this community.

  • Kieran John Hawe

    So, when Trump bans Muslim nations you are saying he isn’t banning Muslims and the media is lying? Come on.

    • JoeCommentor

      The word ‘muslim’ isn’t used once in the presidential order. But you are stupid, so it’s easily explained.

      • Kieran John Hawe

        Wow, I stand corrected by someone going by JoeCommentor! Oh wait…

        • JoeCommentor

          Yeah, you do stand corrected by someone who is correct.

          • Kieran John Hawe

            LOL

  • Katrin Travouillon

    To say “We are all Muslim” is an important gesture of solidarity with members of our community who have experienced discrimination in the wake of recent government policies and the rhetoric used to justify them. The people in our community who have been most affected are people of the Muslim faith. Kids have been bullied at school, families fear for their safety and are reluctant or outright scared to identify themselves as Muslims. I am heartened by the decision of the SCV Signal – our community newspaper – to reach out to these people. They are your neighbors, people you do business with on a daily basis, the parents of the children your kids play with at school.
    As somebody who studies the history and development of conflicts around the world, I am not aware of a single example, where the demonization and scapegoating of religious groups, the denigration of journalists and the outright dismissal of intellectuals and their work has led to the establishment of a more peaceful and just democratic society.
    So, thank you SCV Signal. We are all Muslim.

  • Simplymejamie

    Excuse me, plow through all the progressive garbage, maybe we are sick and tired of the right leaning crap that is being thrown out there. We demand a newspaper that shows both side. President Trumps EO is a Religious Ban, the administration has said it, over and over again. Did you read the EO, have you read our Constitution? And, you know more than the ACLU Lawyers and Judges around the country? No, what you know is, your own narrative and the propaganda that is being spoon fed to you daily in the form of Alternative Facts.

  • JoeCommentor

    No, i am not ‘muslim’ especially not a ‘good’ one who believes in the caliphate, theocracy, sharia, jihad, honor killing, non-education of females, female genital mutilation. Shall I stop there, John?