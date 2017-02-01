Take note, America: There is going to be major chaos in the government the way that Trump is setting it up.

White men are going to dominate Washington again, which is definitely a divided country and offers no “justice for all.”

Trump is going to have the most unclear-conspiracy-theory-far-right anti-government, loving Russia and featuring Wall Street elite for a Cabinet.

Trump took down the White House climate change theory in denying climate change, despite the last three years being proven the hottest in history.

He is now advocating drilling for more oil, one of many items on his chaotic agendas. It’s “drill, baby, drill” once again, although drilling oil is dangerous for the environment and harmful to human health.

In his inauguration speech Trump said crime and gangs are ruining the country – another falsehood.

This man had his hand on the Bible to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth “so help me God,” and on one of the most important days in history he continued to lie and exaggerate.