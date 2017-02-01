President Donald Trump pumps his first at the end of his speech after bring sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Take note, America: There is going to be major chaos in the government the way that Trump is setting it up.

White men are going to dominate Washington again, which is definitely a divided country and offers no “justice for all.”

Trump is going to have the most unclear-conspiracy-theory-far-right anti-government, loving Russia and featuring Wall Street elite for a Cabinet.

Trump took down the White House climate change theory in denying climate change, despite the last three years being proven the hottest in history.

He is now advocating drilling for more oil, one of many items on his chaotic agendas. It’s “drill, baby, drill” once again, although drilling oil is dangerous for the environment and harmful to human health.

In his inauguration speech Trump said crime and gangs are ruining the country – another falsehood.

This man had his hand on the Bible to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth “so help me God,” and on one of the most important days in history he continued to lie and exaggerate.

Comments
  • Brian Baker

    Oh, good grief. What utter nonsense.

    A litany of Dem/socialist talking points about victimhood and grievance, based on nothing other than sheer hyperbole and emotional nonsense.

  • Reason

    A poorly written rambling of ridiculous hypebole.

  • Ron Bischof

    “White men are going to dominate Washington again…”

    “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

    “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” – Chief Justice John Roberts

  • Gil Mertz

    What an ugly, bitter letter by Lois Eisenberg. I urge all Americans to heed the words of President Trump from his powerful Inaugural speech:

    “When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice.”

  • lois eisenberg

    ” I urge all Americans to heed the words of President Trump from his powerful Inaugural speech:”
    AND I URGE AMERICANS TO HEED THE POWERFUL LIES !!!!!

    “In his inauguration speech Trump said crime and gangs are ruining the country – another falsehood.” GET USED TO THE LIES!!!!!

    “This man had his hand on the Bible to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth “so help me God,” and on one of the most important days in history he continued to lie and exaggerate.”
    GET USED OF THIS MAN NOT TELLING THE TRUTH!!!!!!!!

  • lois eisenberg

    ” A phone call between President Trump and the Australian prime minister is threatening to develop into a diplomatic rift between two stalwart allies after the two men exchanged harsh words over refugee policy, Mr. Trump abruptly ended the call.”

    The man who is a pathological liar and egomaniac lacks diplomatic
    skills which we all knew is now proving us right!!!!!

  • lois eisenberg

    “A federal judge in Los Angeles has added ANOTHER legal ruling against
    Trump’s suspension of the travel ban”
    GET USED TO IT !!!!!

  • lois eisenberg

    “Harley-Davidson factory cancels Trump visit. !!!!!! BRAVO !!!!!

  • lois eisenberg

    ” Trump is depending on Pence to be his clean-up guy on the Hill.”
    After what President Bannon tells him what to do !!!!!!!!

  • lois eisenberg

    “You have to be Christian to truly be American? Many people in the U.S. say so.”
    I would say that these narrowed minded, uninformed, deplorable people
    that believe the above statement voted for Trump !!!!!!!

  • lois eisenberg

    “DeVos’ resume doesn’t contain any experience in education – in any capacity. Her only experience related to education is as a lobbyist who wants to transfer taxpayer money from public schools to private ones”

    ANOTHER CHAOTIC PICK FOR DONALD’S CABINET!!!!!!!

  • Frank Rizzo

    People like you are #WhyTrumpWon Please keep it up for 4 years! Please please.

    True leftism: The anti-free speech UC Berkeley. The Hypocrites and Liars are exposed

  • lois eisenberg

    “Raid in Yemen: Risky From the Start and Costly in the End”
    The no-it-all’s don’t know nothing !!!!!
    One of many chaotic decisions by the fool in the White House !!!!!!