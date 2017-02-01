One hot night in New Orleans
The Jazz Age had begun
Some Creoles and some Black folk
They just were havin’ fun
They took that good ol’e Ragtime
They mixed it with some Blues
With Jelly Roll on piano
It was time to light the fuse
At first they spelled it Jass
Though this didn’t stick for long
Soon the name was Jazz
Mama’s struttin’ to its song
Jelly Roll put pen to paper
The first whoever had
He loved to tickle them ivories
His jazz was bad ass bad
With this new thing, the Victrola
Black vinyl all the rage
The Original Dixieland Jazz Band
They were playin’ on the stage
The music spread like wildfire
Jazz joints far and wide
Black and white folks loved to dance
Sweet baby, ain’t no jive
It started with those old black men
I still do love them Blues
As Jazzbos we all understand
This Jazz don’t suffer fools