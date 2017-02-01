One hot night in New Orleans

The Jazz Age had begun

Some Creoles and some Black folk

They just were havin’ fun

They took that good ol’e Ragtime

They mixed it with some Blues

With Jelly Roll on piano

It was time to light the fuse

At first they spelled it Jass

Though this didn’t stick for long

Soon the name was Jazz

Mama’s struttin’ to its song

Jelly Roll put pen to paper

The first whoever had

He loved to tickle them ivories

His jazz was bad ass bad

With this new thing, the Victrola

Black vinyl all the rage

The Original Dixieland Jazz Band

They were playin’ on the stage

The music spread like wildfire

Jazz joints far and wide

Black and white folks loved to dance

Sweet baby, ain’t no jive

It started with those old black men

I still do love them Blues

As Jazzbos we all understand

This Jazz don’t suffer fools