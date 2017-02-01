For the ninth year, Santa Clarita is acting as a host city for one of the nation’s largest sporting events and professional cycling races.

Officials with the 2017 Amgen Tour of California announced Tuesday that the city of Santa Clarita will act as the Stage 4 Finish location for the seven-day event.

“We are thrilled to once again be hosting this world-class event in Santa Clarita. The city and community loves to participate in the excitement of this one-of-a-kind race,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth in a press release. “With the Stage 4 Finish in Santa Clarita, we’re ecstatic that folks around the world watching this event will see our city.”

The 575-mile cycling race is meant to challenge professional cycling teams and individuals as they ride along California’s highways, byways and coastlines. Amgen Tour of California’s men’s race will also be the only UCI World Tour race in the United States this year.

Beginning in Sacramento May 14, the race will traverse through 12 California cities before finishing in Pasadena.

The 2017 Amgen Tour of California Men’s Race will reach Santa Clarita for the Stage 4 Finish on May 17, following more than 100 miles of cycling.

Stage 4 begins in Santa Barbara before riders travel through Montecito and Carpinteria, around Lake Casitas, down Highway 150, through Ojai, up the Dennison Grade, through Santa Paula, up Balcom Canyon, down Grimes Canyon, through Piru and along Highway 126 toward Santa Clarita.

In total, cyclists will travel 100.3 miles and complete two sprints, four King of the Mountain (KOM) hill climbs and 7,700 feet of climbing during Stage 4.

Santa Clarita, known for being an avid cycling community, is looking forward to an event the whole family can attend.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the top pros compete on the best equipment,” said the team from Bicycle Johns Santa Clarita.

Residents can learn more about the race, voluntary opportunities and ancillary events at SantaClaritaTourOfCA.com.

