Three women are being sought in connection with a suspected carjacking, kidnapping and theft involving a man who agreed to give one of the woman a ride.

Two of the women then slipped into the car and the unwitting driver had a knife pulled on him by the woman seeking a ride and was then followed to the San Fernando Valley where he was robbed at gunpoint, his wallet and car stolen.

Any stranger seeking a ride, including hitchhikers, should not be given a ride, officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said Wednesday.

“Do not give them a ride,” said Sgt. Brian Shreves. “In fact, notify the sheriff’s department of anyone hitch-hiking.”

Local sheriff’s detectives issued a news bulletin Wednesday seeking the public’s help in identifying three women involved in the carjacking.

On Jan. 11, about 11 p.m., the three women now being sought were dropped off by a driver in a silver Ford Fiesta with “Sunrise” dealership paper plates, according to the news release.

“One of the women approached a male victim, age 35, for a ride. The victim agreed. After two of the women got in his car, one produced a knife and ordered him to drive to a location in the San Fernando Valley,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said in the news release.

“A second suspect vehicle, a dark-colored four-door Honda, pulled up behind the victim’s parked car and a male suspect exited the car producing a shotgun, ordering the victim out of his vehicle,” she said.

The male suspect took the victim’s wallet and vehicle, which was later recovered in the city of Riverside.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the three women. They are considered to be person(s) of interest during this time for an active investigation, Miller said.

Anyone with information in reference to their identity, are asked to contact Detective Christina Bryne at (661) 255-1121 ext. 5145, and refer to case number 917-00484-0661-038.

Tipsters may also call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by using their smartphone and downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

