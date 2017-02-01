Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Several Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station units converged on an area of Canyon Country, near Sierra Highway and Sandy Drive, shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in search of  vandals.

Deputies were searching for individuals who spray painted, or tagged, multiple sites underneath a bridge on Sierra Highway, near the pedestrian underpass and bicycle path.

Officials were seen detaining one man after searching the Santa Clara riverbed.

Sheriff’s deputies gather at the scene of a suspected tagging under the bridge near Sandy Drive and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Katharine Lotze/Signal

“We have three people in custody,” said Lt. James Duran of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

About five patrol vehicles with flashing strobe lights blocked off two lanes of southbound Sierra Highway just outside the Waterwheel Car Wash to facilitate with the operation.

Sheriff’s deputies survey the area near the pedestrian underpass of the Sierra Highway bridge near Sandy Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in search of several suspected of tagging the area. Katharine Lotze/Signal

Officials from the Parks Bureau also responded to the incident, according to Duran.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station encourages residents to follow the “see something, say something” motto and contact deputies at 661-255-1121.

Two sheriff’s deputies walk along the bike path near the Sierra Highway bridge at Sandy Drive in Canyon Country in search of several people suspected of tagging the area on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Katharine Lotze/Signal

Individuals can also report graffiti within the city limits by contacting the city of Santa Clarita at 661-252-5326 or online through the Resident Service Center.

Signal staff writer Christina Cox and photojournalist Katharine Lotze contributed to this story.

 

