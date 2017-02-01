A woman and two men were arrested on suspicion of robbery Tuesday night in connection with a purse-snatching that happened late Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the shopping center on Golden Valley Drive.

“This was a strong-arm robbery,” Sgt. Brian Shreves told The Signal Wednesday morning. “It happened in the parking lot near Target on Golden Valley.”

The purse-snatching happened about 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot at Oak Crest Drive.

“The victim had her purse stolen and the suspects fled,” Shreves said. “But, an investigation by our deputies led us to get a description of the suspects and the car.”

With the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Aero Bureau and deputies with the LASD’s Palmdale Station, the three suspects were arrested shortly after 6:30 p.m.

In a mention about the incident posted on the SCV Sheriff’s Facebook page, deputies wrote: “The suspects were taken into custody. Crime doesn’t pay.”

