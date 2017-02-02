The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted to make a provisional appointment, instead of calling a special election, to fill the remainder of resigning Board Member Robert Hall’s term.

Members of the Governing Board voted 3-1 in favor of the appointment, according to Hart District Public Information Officer Dave Caldwell.

Hall’s resignation was effective Feb. 1, 2017. Whoever is appointed to Hall’s position will hold the District Area No. 3 seat on the board until November 2018.

According to the board meeting’s agenda, applications for the position are expected to be accepted until March 1.

On March 3, individuals will be notified of the date and time of their interviews before the interviews and board vote occurs on March 15. The chosen appointee will then take the oath of office April 19, the agenda item read.

The district is expected to release more information on the application and appointment process to the public Friday.

Hall stepped down in September to Director of Human Resources, Asia Pacific, which is based in Singapore for Valencia’s Advanced Bionics. His assignment includes responsibility over offices in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Delhi, Sydney, Auckland and Singapore.

