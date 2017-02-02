Beginning Friday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will reroute its traffic to the Emergency Department for the next six to nine months due to hospital construction.

A portion of the hospital’s “ring road,” which encircles the hospital, will be closed and visitors, patients and employees who will no longer have direct access to the Emergency Department from the location’s Avenida Navarre entrance.

Visitors, patients and employees will be directed to enter the hospital through Orchard Village Drive to access the Emergency Department.

The $151 million patient tower is set to open in 2019 and will add 141 patient beds, private rooms, medical/surgical rooms, a Women’s Services Unit, an updated kitchen and café, an outdoor dining area and a rooftop helipad.

“For over 40 years, Henry Mayo has been on a journey to provide outstanding patient care for our community,” said Don Kimball, chairman of the Henry Mayo Board of Directors, at the patient tower’s groundbreaking ceremony in October. “This new tower will allow us to expand our healthcare services and provide an even better experience for our patients.”