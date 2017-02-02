Home Our Community Community Stories Seen Around the SCV Seen Around the SCV By Signal Contributor - February 2, 2017, 2:00 am 92 Brienne Shepard's children playing in the snow in Green Valley, Calif. On Monday, January 23. Courtesy of Brienne Shepard Share this:FacebookLinkedInTwitterEmail RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Stories Why You Should Consider Community Emergency Response Training Community Stories Smelly and Filthy One Table Over Community Stories Razzmatazz Community Stories Canyon High School Student Donates 2,000 Books to Children in Need Community Stories Doane University Announces Fall 2016 Dean’s List Community Stories Local students named to the Dean’s List at Aurora University Comments By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions. Education Hart Governing Board moves to appoint board member to fill vacancy Christina Cox - February 2, 2017, 5:17 pm The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted to make a provisional appointment, instead of calling a special election, to fill... California snowpack at highest level in 22 years February 2, 2017, 4:01 pm Henry Mayo temporarily reroutes Emergency Department traffic February 2, 2017, 12:31 pm Palmdale woman arrested in fatal motorcycle crash February 2, 2017, 12:03 pm Laundry room fire at Valencia seniors complex February 2, 2017, 10:19 am “Santa Clarita Diet” is worth biting into February 2, 2017, 2:55 am Three Putting Paul February 2, 2017, 2:30 am