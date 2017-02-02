He’s Three Putting Paul
Bringing no cheers
If you play with him
He will bring you to tears.
Paul will study each putt
For what seems like forever
Does he ever putt well?
No, hardly ever.
But he will study the line
And survey the grass
But when he hits the ball
It falls short or goes past.
When he has the speed right
And all seems just fine
The ball won’t go in
Cause he misreads the line.
So he three putts some holes
Well, almost them all
I feel bad for the guy
And pity the ball.
But I really don’t care
If the putt he can’t master
Or if he hits three putts
If he’d just do it faster.