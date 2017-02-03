Local sheriff’s deputies arrested three out-of-towners on suspicion of felony vandalism for allegedly spray painting, or tagging, multiple sites underneath a bridge on Sierra Highway, near the pedestrian underpass and bicycle path.

Each of the three suspects was arrested shortly after 3:45 p.m. Wednesday by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The arrested men include a 29-year-old tattoo artist from Palmdale, and two construction workers – a 25-year-old resident of Palmdale and a 30-year-old from Lancaster.

Each suspect was placed in custody with bail set at $25,000, according to arrest records maintained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Inmate Information Center.

On Wednesday, several Sheriff’s Station units converged on an area of Canyon Country, near Sierra Highway and Sandy Drive, shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in search of the vandals.

About five patrol vehicles with flashing strobe lights blocked off two lanes of southbound Sierra Highway just outside the Waterwheel Car Wash to facilitate with the operation.

