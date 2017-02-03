Sheriff's deputies arrest a man allegedly connected to vandalism in Canyon Country. (Austin Dave/The Signal)
 Local sheriff’s deputies arrested three out-of-towners on suspicion of felony vandalism for allegedly spray painting, or tagging, multiple sites underneath a bridge on Sierra Highway, near the pedestrian underpass and bicycle path.

Each of the three suspects was arrested shortly after 3:45 p.m. Wednesday by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The arrested men include a 29-year-old tattoo artist from Palmdale, and two construction workers – a 25-year-old resident of Palmdale and a 30-year-old from Lancaster.

Sheriff’s deputies gather at the scene of a suspected tagging under the bridge near Sandy Drive and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Katharine Lotze/Signal

Each suspect was placed in custody with bail set at $25,000, according to arrest records maintained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Inmate Information Center.

On Wednesday, several Sheriff’s Station units converged on an area of Canyon Country, near Sierra Highway and Sandy Drive, shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in search of the vandals.

Sheriff’s deputies survey the area near the pedestrian underpass of the Sierra Highway bridge near Sandy Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in search of several suspected of tagging the area. Katharine Lotze/Signal

About five patrol vehicles with flashing strobe lights blocked off two lanes of southbound Sierra Highway just outside the Waterwheel Car Wash to facilitate with the operation.

