A driver who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol sparked a 10-minute pursuit by local sheriff’s deputies through Valencia Friday was arrested in Castaic shortly before noon.

Despite reports of reckless driving, high speeds and a blown front tire during the chase, no one was hurt in the incident.

“It initially began as a person who appeared to be under the influence,” Lt. Bryan Aguilera told The Signal. “That’s why the pursuit was carried out.”

A deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station began following a driver suspected of being under the influence on The Old Road near Rye Canyon Road shortly after 11:45 a.m. Friday.

The pursuit of the car – an Audi with tinted windows – led the deputy east on Rye Canyon to Newhall Ranch Road and then north on interstate 5 to Lake Hughes Road.

The pursuing deputy advised his dispatcher the suspect car was smoking heavily due to a blown front tire. He also reported the car weaving in and out of traffic and reaching speeds, at one point, of 90 miles per hour.

The pursued driver was pulled over just north of Lake Hughes Road shortly before noon.

Before the pursuit got underway, a female passenger was seen getting out of the car near a fast food restaurant on The Old Road near Rye Canyon.

“She was placed in custody,” Aguilera said.

