More than 3, 900 Baylor University students were named to the Dean’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2016 fall semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be an undergraduate with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Below is a student from your area who was named to the dean’s list this fall.

Kelly Anne Cooksey, of Saugus, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences

