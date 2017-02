Approximately 8,775 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the Fall Semester 2016 Dean’s List.

Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Sarah Anne Vollmer of Santa Clarita, 3rd year, Culinary Food Science – Agriculture