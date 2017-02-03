The Albert Einstein Academy boys soccer team made history by winning its first Omega League title in program history on Friday after defeating Lighthouse Christian, 7-1. The Rockets led 3-0 at halftime, then added four goals to wrap up the victory.

Sam Stulman had a hat trick and Marshall Wood scored two goals and had one assist.

Einstein’s win comes after outscoring opponents by an average of 4.29 goals. The team also achieved four shutouts in that timespan.

The Rockets went undeafeated in league (8-0) and went 10-2-2 overall.

Trinity keeps up strong start

The Trinity Classical Academy varsity boys soccer team went 2-1 this week to move to 3-1 in the Heritage League.

The Knights (8-5-1 overall) beat Santa Clarita Christian, 3-2, on Monday after twice trailing by a goal.

Drew Black scored two goals, including the game-winner on a header off a corner with 10 minutes left in the game. Jerrod Woods also scored.

Trinity, which went 1-10 last season, beat Valley Torah of Valley Village, 4-0, Thursday. Black scored another goal in that game, while Spenser Rapier had two goals and Nolan Kulp added one.

The Knights lost on Tuesday to Guidance Charter of Palmdale, 2-0.