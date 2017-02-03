The Master’s University opened the doors of its renovated bookstore to students, faculty, staff and the community Friday afternoon.

Dubbed the University Exchange, or UE, the new space offers visitors a chance to purchase books and university apparel, relax on comfortable chairs or send letters through the location’s mail center.

“We want the whole community to visit the UE,” The Master’s University President John MacArthur said. “It’s full of all kinds of materials, books, biographies, history books… this is a great thing for this university.”

MacArthur said the university began renovation discussions for the once-crowded bookstore in October 2016.

“Once we decided to do it, it didn’t take very long to do the demo and flip it all over,” he said.

In total, it took about two-and-a-half months for the university to update the space and create a bookstore that students and community members would want to visit.

“It’s a complete change. It’s now desirable to go to,” Junior McKenna Welch said. “It’s more of a destination in a way.”

Junior Ryley Breithaupt and senior Morgan Pedrick said the bookstore now adequately represents the university and the school’s “strive for excellence.”

“I think it really represents our school the way we want to be seen for incoming and current students,” Pedrick said.

“It’s a good statement for when people visit this school,” Breithaupt said.

MacArthur noted that the renovations exceeded his expectations and that he is happy that the students are so enthusiastic about the new bookstore.

“It’s way more than we expected,” he said. “We want to be a first class university and want to have the community come here.”

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_