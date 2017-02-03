Friday’s rainstorm did not keep students at Peachland Elementary School from running up to 80 laps around their school playground to participate in the school’s first-ever APEX Fun Run.

“I liked running today,” third grade student Jocelyn Hernandez, 9, said. “It was so much fun. My shoes got wet, but it’s OK.”

The APEX Fun Run allows individuals to contribute a flat donation or pledge $1, $2 or $5 for each lap a student runs. According to the organization’s website, the fun run builds student leadership while promoting healthy living and raising donations for the school.

Members of the school’s staff and Parent Teacher Association (PTA) collaborated to bring the fun run to the Peachland campus this year.

“Everyone wanted to work together on this,” PTA co-president Amanda Andrew said. “It’s been the best fundraiser we’ve ever done in the eight years I’ve been here.”

All students in transitional kindergarten to sixth grade participated in the event, which will support field trips, technology and classroom supplies.

“The PTA is putting the money toward field trips and technology for the school,” Principal Kate Peattie said. “Each classroom also gets a portion so teachers were able to put in a request for what they were working toward.”

Andrew said students worked exceptionally hard for this event, gathering donations and pledges from family, friends and neighbors.

During the run, each student has a goal of completing 36 total loops around the school’s outdoor space, but many completed much more.

Third grade students Andrew Pachucki, Edgar Ramirez, Mallachi Wobrock, Francella Pacheco, Juan Carbajal, Melanie Vanegas and Jocelyn Hernandez, each saying they ran at least 42 laps and up to 81 laps during the fun run’s duration.

They all cheered in unison that they loved running outside, despite the rain, and that they wanted to participate in the event “every single year.”

“I’m not tired at all,” Pachucki said.

“I want to do this again!” Vanegas followed.

