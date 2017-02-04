The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made an appearance at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Saturday and expected at least 2,000 people to stop by.

“This is actually our second truck,” said Gabby Uriarte, a lead with the truck. “We have one covering the east coast and another one covering the west coast. It’s been getting so popular.”

The cafe truck is partnered with Hello Kitty company Sanrio. Equipped with macaroons, mini-cakes, bow bottled water and sugar cookies, the mobile vehicle and its staff are expected to serve thousands, with 2,000 people already checking into the event’s Facebook page.

Celia Bobadilla took her 5-year-old daughter to the brightly covered mobile cafe and waited over an hour to purchase some sweet treats.

“It’s an experience,” Bobadilla said. “We’ve never had anything from Hello Kitty Café but now we can say that we’ve done it and tried it.”

“Hello Kitty comes all the way from Japan, so anytime she makes an appearance here in America, I definitely want to be a part of it,” Katrina Alcantar said.

Alcantar has been a fan of Hello Kitty ever since she was a little girl and was more than excited when she got the opportunity to buy some character-themed donuts and coffee cups to enjoy with some friends.

“I’m 38 now, but I will always be a Hello Kitty fan,” Alcantar said.

The truck will be at the Valencia location from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, granted that the high demand for Hello Kitty products does not cause the truck to run out of supplies.

On top of sweet treats, t-shirts, coffee mugs and bows are also available for purchase.

“The items that you find here are exclusive, you won’t find them anywhere else,” Uriarte said.

“It reminds you of your child hood,” Alcantar said.

“That is what Hello Kitty means to me. She is a reminder of how fun life can be.”