Coley Stickels announced Friday he will be leaving his role as head coach at Canyons Aquatic Club to take a position on the Indiana University coaching staff.

Stickels, hired by Canyons in 2012, will serve as the Hoosiers’ associate head sprints coach effective July 1, according to an article on the school’s official athletics website.

Stickels told The Signal on Saturday that he will finish at Canyons in June but didn’t have information on a possible replacement, as the move was only a day old.

At Canyons, Stickels most notably worked with Olympian Abbey Weitzeil, who starred at last summer’s U.S. Olympic trials and then won gold and silver medals in Rio as part of two relay teams.

Indiana head swimming coach Ray Looze spoke high praise of Stickels in the school’s article announcing the move.

“Coley Stickels has distinguished himself as one of the finest sprint coaches, not only in the United States, but the world,” Looze said. “What makes him such a great fit for Indiana are his values. Coley believes in team first and prioritizing the happiness of our student-athletes. Additionally, he is one of the most innovative minds in the sport of swimming. …We look forward to him joining our staff July 1 in our pursuit of the national title and the Olympic podium.”

Stickels called the opportunity an honor.

“I am excited to bring my passion and creativity to Indiana in the pursuit of a national championship,” Stickels said in IU’s story. “I am confident that with the fantastic resources the university has to offer, along with the tremendous staff, we will continue to rise to the top and see great success.”