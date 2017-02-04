A call went out to officials about an overturned vehicle one mile east of Bouquet Canyon Road on Vazquez Canyon Road at approximately 1:07 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found a Toyota Truck in a 30-foot embankment and a female driver with minor injuries.

“She was lucky that she was wearing a seat belt, otherwise she would have been seriously injured,” Fire Captain Greg Hitchcock.

The female was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with minor injuries.

However, the car that she was driving was totaled, said Hitchcock.