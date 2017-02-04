LOS ANGELES – Tired of dating websites and singles bars? Then try looking for love in all the right places this Valentine’s Day. Start with a local shelter or rescue, where there’s a dog or cat eager to give you a lifetime of unconditional love.

“Adopting a pet marks the beginning of a beautiful friendship, one which only grows over time,” said Eric Rayvid, director of Public Relations at Best Friends Animal Society. “Pets not only provide companionship, studies have shown that having a dog or cat can reduce stress and help people lead more healthy lives.”

To encourage pet matchmaking from Feb. 1 to 14, BOBS from Skechers and Best Friends are partnering to offer $14 adoptions with the “Give Love to Save Them All” campaign available at Best Friends Animal Society’s sanctuary in Kanab, Utah; Best Friends Pet Adoption Centers in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, and Best Friends – New York, along with 254 national participating No More Homeless Pets Network Partners.

In Los Angeles, adopters are encouraged to “Give Love” at the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in Mission Hills. There are hundreds of dogs, cats, and kittens to choose from, all of which originate from Los Angeles Animal Services shelters, and any pet over six months is just $14 to adopt.

Looking for something sweet? Butterscotch is just one of the dogs hoping to find a love connection this Valentine’s Day. She’s an affectionate six year old pit bull terrier mix who adores people, walks well on a leash, and knows commands. Butterscotch prefers to be the only pet, so she can focus all her attention on you.

On the feline side, Abe is honestly one cool cat. He’s mellow yet playful and very affectionate. Abe will even come when you call him. At seven years old, Abe would do best in a calm, quiet home where he can enjoy the finer things in life: napping, exploring, and loving on you.

Select pets at the NKLA Pet Adoption Center in West Los Angeles are also $14 to adopt. All pets are fixed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and ready to go home immediately. Adoptable pets for both centers can be previewed at www.bestfriendsla.org.

Skechers retail stores across the country are also supporting the campaign in over 400 locations by offering a register round up for the duration of the promotion. Customers can round up any purchase made in-store to the nearest whole dollar to support Best Friends Animal Society. Additionally, those who find “the one” and adopt a pet through the promotion will receive a 20% off discount towards BOBS footwear in a Skechers retail store or Skechers.com. Details including participating shelters can be found at bestfriends.org/SaveThemAll.

By adopting during the promo, you actually double the love for pets in need, as Rayvid pointed out. “You’ll save two lives with every adoption, the pet you take home and the pet that now has space to come to a shelter or rescue,” he said.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is the only national animal welfare organization focused exclusively on ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters. A leader in the no-kill movement, Best Friends runs the nation’s largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals, as well as lifesaving programs in collaboration with its nationwide network of members and partners working to Save Them All®. In Los Angeles, Best Friends leads the No-Kill Los Angeles (NKLA) initiative, which is focused on ending the killing of dogs and cats in city shelters by 2017, and operates two centers, the NKLA Pet Adoption Center in West L.A. and the Best Friends Pet Adoption and Spay/Neuter Center in Mission Hills. Since its founding in 1984, Best Friends has helped reduce the number of animals killed in American shelters from 17 million per year to about 4 million.

