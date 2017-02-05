Music from the movies was the theme Saturday night as over 100 people gathered at Bridgeport Clubhouse in Valencia for the seventh annual Cabaret & Cabernet, a benefit dinner put on by Santa Clarita Master Chorale (SCMC).

The night consisted of tons of fun activities such as a five-course dinner, alcoholic beverages, mingling and performances from some 25 singers who are in SCMC.

“We love holding the event,” said Marybeth Margrave, the chair person for Cabaret and Cabernet. “It’s an excellent way to showcase our singers.”

The goal of the night was to raise funds and awareness for the unique group of choir singers that is in Santa Clarita’s own backyard. The benefit was expected to raise around $15,000.

SCMC also holds multiple concerts a year, the next of which is called Classical Masterpieces and will take place on March 12 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons. For more information about SCMC, visit their website at http://www.scmasterchorale.org/.