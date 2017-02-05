Santa Clarita’s rainy weather is expected to continue early in the week, with a chance of rain forecasted Monday and Tuesday, weather officials said.

“We’re expecting a storm coming in late tonight, rain will probably start after midnight,” said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

There is a slight chance of rain forecasted for Sunday afternoon and evening, with the highs of the day falling in the lower 60s, according to the National Weather Service’s website.

Monday is looking at a 50 percent chance of rain at night and a cold, cloudy day with highs reaching the mid-50s.

“(Rain) may be a little heavy at times through the morning commute and through the day on Monday,” Sweet said.

“So when they’re driving in the rain they need to slow down and allow for more distance between vehicles and allow more time to reach a destination.”

The storm may carry over onto Tuesday, with a chance of showers during the day and night.

“We’re looking at a possibility for a flash flood watch for the burn area,” Sweet said.

On top of the rain, gusty winds are also expected to accompany the storm with gusts possibly reaching 30 miles per hour.

The storm is expected to bring 1 to 1.5 inches of rain to the Santa Clarita Valley.