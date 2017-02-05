Super Bowl parties were held across the United States in honor of the day that has become an American holiday. The Santa Clarita Valley was no exception either.

Some 30 people gathered at the American Legion building in Newhall to watch the Super Bowl projected on a large screen with like-minded veterans and their friends and families. Everybody was welcome at the party, according to Thomas Troesch, a member of the American Legion who helped organize the party.

“If you want to sit, have some good food and watch the game, this is the place to be,” he said.

Many attendees agreed with him, such as Roy Downey who has gone to the party all three years it has been held. He was putting his hopes on the Atlanta Falcons pulling off a win.

“I’m an underdog rooter,” he said.

“New England had enough. Give everybody else a chance.”

The sentiment that it is time for a team besides the Patriots to win a Super Bowl was echoed by several people at the party, like Steve Evans.

He says he is reluctantly rooting for the Falcons but, what he is really hoping for, is just an exciting game.

“Mainly, I just want to see a good game,” he said.

For those who missed out on the American Legion’s Super Bowl party this year, Troesch said there will “absolutely” be another one next year.

“They’re going to come somewhere for the Super Bowl party, they might as well come here,” he said.