Sheriff’s officials discovered a vehicle on Saturday that is allegedly responsible for a hit and run that totaled two cars on the 27000 block of Garza Drive in Santa Clarita Friday night.

The owner of one of the cars and his fiancée were in the garage when they heard the sound from the collision.

They came outside to see a grey Chevrolet Silverado backing up and driving away.

“As we walked out of the garage, he just backed up and took off,” said Amanda Sahm, the fiancée of one of the car owners.

Dale Sahm, a friend of one of the car owners, posted on Facebook informing people of a potential hit and run in case anyone spotted the Silverado around SCV.

An SCV resident then responded saying they saw a damaged grey Silverado on Caraway Lane near Saugus High School on Saturday.

The car was being towed by L & M Towing and sheriff’s officials went to the tow yard to determine if that vehicle matched the description.

“They seem to match the suspect vehicle,” said Lt. Rob Hahnlein of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The Chevy was impounded and the owner sent Amanda Sahm a Facebook message on Sunday morning saying he was going to turn himself into the sheriff’s station.

According to Sahm, three vehicles were totaled in the collision—the Silverado, a 2008 Chevy Aveo and a 1998 Toyota Camry.

She says both the Aveo and Camry were 25 feet from where they were originally parked after the collision.