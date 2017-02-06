Our representative in Congress, Rep. Steve Knight, needs to improve his responses to the people he represents.

I have been trying for several days to get a response that clearly details his votes and rationale regarding the House votes on the Stream Protection Rule, restrictions on gun access for the mentally ill, as well as his votes on the Affordable Care Act.

As of Saturday, I was still waiting for an answer. I am hoping that he isn’t hiding like so many other Republican lawmakers.

Perhaps the people of SCV need to visit his local offices.