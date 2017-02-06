The Newhall School District Governing Board will meet at the district office Tuesday night to discuss approve updates to the Community Arts Partnership (CAP), create a GATE program review committee and discuss board policy revisions.

Newhall Elementary School will be adding an additional component to its CAP program, an arts partnership with California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), to benefit English Language Learners and at-risk students.

The school will be adding a LEAP Program, which will include instruction in visual arts and theatre to support these two student groups.

Incorporating 21st century skills, the LEAP program will develop students’ performing arts skills in alignment with Common Core Standards and Visual Performing Arts Standards, while also developing students’ reading, writing, speaking and listening skills.

This component will align with the school’s arts integration focus and will be held on Tuesdays and Friday from Feb. 17 to June 9.

The Governing Board also plans to appoint at least two members to the district’s Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) Program Review Committee.

According to the agenda item, the state is no longer involved in the GATE program as school districts throughout California began implementing their Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF).

However, the Newhall School District plans to continue and operate the GATE program and is seeking committee input to review services and make suggestions for revisions to the program.

Once the committee review is complete, members will bring recommendations to the board to possibly implement changes to better suit the needs of GATE students.

Board members will also hear a status update about the board policy review process for reviews and revision of board policies.

Staff will provide information of their review and process of review of board policies to determine which were obsolete and which needed to be reviewed, updated or changed.

According to the agenda, nearly all of the Board Policies, Regulations and Bylaws need to be updated in some way in the sections of: Philosophy, Goals, Objectives and Comprehensive Plans; Administration; and Business and Noninstructional Operations.

Additional Agenda Items:

Approve Notice of Completion for: Inland Building Construction Companies, Inc. for playground equipment at Old Orchard Elementary; Reyes & Sons Electric, Inc. for electrical and low voltage work at Old Orchard Elementary

Approve disposal of No. 19E in accordance with education codes, costs to repair is greater than scrap revenue

Approve change orders for fencing at Old Orchard Elementary School, classroom buildings at Peachland Elementary School, auditorium renovations at Newhall Elementary School, and classroom projects at Old Orchard Elementary School

Select of date and time for board/cabinet retreat

Review letter and ballot from California School Board Association (CSBA) regarding 2017 Delegate Assembly Election for Region 22

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_