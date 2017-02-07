By Jim Holt

Signal Senior Staff Writer

A woman who forgot her cell phone in her car after arriving home found it in the hands of a burglar moments later, allegedly, when she went to retrieve it.

“A female victim entered her home briefly while she left her cell phone in her locked car,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano told The Signal Monday.

“When she looked toward her vehicle, she saw the suspect was inside her car going through items, she called 911 and confronted the suspect later in the apartment complex parking lot,” he said.

“The victim demanded her phone back and the suspect surrendered her phone,” he said.

“The suspect then walked away and was detained by responding deputies,” Somoano said. “He was arrested for burglary to a locked vehicle.”

Deputies arrested Gregory Saentong, 19, of Newhall, on suspicion of burglary, a felony about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

