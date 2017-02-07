Members of the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons (COC), will learn about the college’s After School Extra Curricular Enrichment Spaces (ACES) program at the board’s regular meeting Wednesday.

The ACES program, created by the college’s LEAP project team, establishes an educational environment for children, ages 8 to 13, of faculty and staff employed at COC.

Children can participate in the program from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Thursday each week.

At ACES, children will be able to complete homework with academic tutors and work on a project designed by students in the Early Childhood Education (ECE) program at COC.

These projects will expand “the knowledge of children in particular areas of study” like art or science, according to the board agenda.

The program will also hold guest lecturers once a month for students.

“ACES, not only provides a safe environment for children, but also offers them an additional educational opportunity by studying on a college campus,” the agenda item read.

Students studying liberal arts or childhood education will be able gain internship opportunities or service learning hours through the program, and faculty and staff will earn up to two hours of “FLEX time” for working with the children.

The board will also approve bids for the Lock Hardware Update Project on the college’s Valencia campus.

This project will implement programmable locks on all classroom and laboratory doors to allow for doors to be manually locked from the inside of a room, while also allowing them to be locked and unlocked from a single computer or mobile app.

According to the agenda, the lock updates will work with the school’s current security system for an “integrated solution for security and access to classrooms and labs.”

The bidding process was opened Feb. 1 and the board will announce the results at its Wednesday meeting.

Additional Agenda Items:

Approve contract for Towsley Hall 126 Modernization Project, which includes electrical modifications/upgrades to better fit welding fabrication equipment

Approve agreement between the district and Global Education Management (GEM) to provide an online English as a Second Language training program for international participants until February 2019

Discuss and review updates on legislation, regulations and board of governors’ activities/consultation items being considered by the California Legislature

