News release issued Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Tomas Sanchez Figueroa, a 40 year-old male Hispanic who was last seen at his residence on the 18000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, at 10:00 p.m., on Sunday, February 5, 2017.

Mr. Figueroa is described as 5’5”, 168 lbs., brown slicked back hair, has a moustache, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, white flannel, brown jeans, and black boots.

Mr. Figueroa appeared very depressed and his family is very concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s, Missing Persons Detail, at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP, or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired, on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

“If You See Something, Say Something”

Sent by:

Shirley Miller, Public Information Officer

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

23740 Magic Mountain Parkway

Valencia, CA 91355

(661) 255-1121 ext 5804

E-mail: s1miller@lasd.org

Twitter @SCVSheriff http://www.twitter.com/scvsheriff

SCV Station Homepage – http://www.santaclarita.lasd.org

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/SantaClaritaValleySheriffsStation

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station polices the City of Santa Clarita and the unincorporated communities and a portion of the Angeles National Forest, as well as Bouquet Canyon, Canyon County, Castaic, Gorman, Hasley Canyon, Newhall, Neenach, Sand Canyon, Santa Clarita, Saugus, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Sleepy Valley, Southern Oaks, Stevenson Ranch, Sunset Point, Tesoro del Valle, Valencia, Val Verde, West Hills and West Ranch.

