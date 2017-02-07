A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly hitting his mother in the head with “a household item” he allegedly threw at her.

Ahmed Ameeri, of Silver Oak Lane, on the north end of the Santa Clarita Valley, was arrested on the felony assault charge about 1:30 a.m. Saturday by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Mr. Ameeri was involved in a confrontation with his mother and sister during a domestic dispute,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano told The Signal Monday.

“He, ultimately, assaulted his mother with a household item striking her on the head,” he said. “He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.”

