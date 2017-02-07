Canyon and Valencia highs kept pace Tuesday night in the race for the Foothill League girls basketball title.

Neither team was tested.

The Cowboys beat West Ranch 66-12 at West Ranch with Rachel Bowers’ 17 points leading the way.

Brooke Mitchell added 13 points for Canyon (17-9 overall, 8-1 in Foothill), while teammate Alaina Garcia scored 11.

The Cowboys held the Wildcats (6-20, 1-8) to five or less points in each quarter.

As for Valencia, it beat Saugus 95-36 at home, opening the game by outscoring the Centurions 33-5 in the first quarter.

If Canyon wins at Saugus (13-15, 4-5) on Friday, and Valencia (21-5, 8-1) takes down Hart at home, the schools will share the Foothill League title after splitting the league series.

Valencia beat Canyon 47-45 on Jan. 17, and the Cowboys won 64-48 on Feb. 3, snapping Valencia’s 23-game league winning streak.

In other Foothill League action Tuesday, Hart beat Golden Valley 75-43.

Annie Christofferson led the Indians (11-13, 6-3) with 18 points, while Nicole Benz followed with 16 points and Abby Copley scored 13.

Serene Tyus led Golden Valley (8-18, 0-9) with 21 points.