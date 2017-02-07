Potholes repairs along Interstate 5 slowed morning and afternoon traffic throughout Monday and Tuesday in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Crews from CalTrans closed the No. 5 lane of the freeway for more than 24 hours to repair deep potholes that appeared to commuters at the start of the work week.

Along I-5, the lane was closed from Gavin Canyon/Calgrove Boulevard to Weldon Canyon, according to Micole Alfaro, a CalTrans spokesperson.

“The No.5 lane was closed down for pothole repair between yesterday at noon until today at 2 p.m.,” Alfaro said. “Tere was some pretty deep potholes that they needed to be filled and they had work that they needed to be complete so it necessitated having to close down that No. 5 lane.”

The lane closures backed up morning traffic along southbound I-5 from Valencia Boulevard to Weldon Canyon, causing the California Highway Patrol to issue a traffic advisory for the area Tuesday morning.

Witnesses also reported seeing vehicles on the side of the freeway with flat tires from driving over the interstate’s potholes.

Those whose cars were damaged as a result of the potholes, may submit a claim of $10,000 or less to the department. For more information visit: www.dot.ca.gov/dpac/submitaclaim.html

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_