State Sen. Scott Wilk is inviting constituents to reach out to his office and make appointments for this weekend so they can share their opinions on the proposed merger of the Castaic Lake Water Agency and the Newhall County Water District.

Wilk, a Republican representing the 21st District, which includes Santa Clarita, is holding meeting hours at his local offices in City Hall for residents to share their opinions on the matter, his Senate office announced on Monday.

Such a merger would require approval from the state Legislature.

Interested constituents are invited to book a 15-minute appointment for this Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd, Suite 250.

To schedule an appointment, Wilk’s office asks constituents to email Kris Hough at kris.hough@sen.ca.gov, or call 661-286-1417 to set up a 15-minute meeting.

The sessions are not a drop-in, Wilk’s office said.

In December, when Wilk first made the move from Assembly to state Senate, he said he was still exploring his position on the proposed merger.

kenney@signalscv.com

(661) 287-5525