A man and a woman detained by deputies Friday following a wild 10-minute pursuit through Valencia and onto the Interstate were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Both suspects live in Vallejo, CA, north of San Francisco.

“They were charged with burglary to a motor vehicle that occurred on the 25500 block of the old road,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano, of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said Monday.

Arrested were Kendrick West, 21, and Kayla Bowie, each described by arresting deputies as unemployed.

Bail for West was set at $100,000 and for Bowie at $56,000.

West was arrested in Castaic after a 10-minute pursuit by local sheriff’s deputies through Valencia Friday.

A deputy began following the driver suspected of being under the influence on The Old Road near Rye Canyon Road shortly after 11:45 a.m. Friday.

The pursuit of the car – an Audi with tinted windows – led the deputy east on Rye Canyon to Newhall Ranch Road and then north on interstate 5 to Lake Hughes Road, Lt. Bryan Aguilera told The Signal Friday.

The pursuing deputy advised his dispatcher the suspect car was smoking heavily due to a blown front tire. He also reported the car weaving in and out of traffic and reaching speeds, at one point, of 90 miles per hour.

The pursued driver was pulled over just north of Lake Hughes Road shortly before noon.

Before the pursuit got underway, a female passenger was seen getting out of the car near a fast food restaurant on The Old Road near Rye Canyon.

“She was placed in custody,” Aguilera said.

