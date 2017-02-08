“Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” – George Santayana, American philosopher

This week The Signal published a guest column by Analisa Astorga entitled “A door through the wall.”

We’ve been down this road before.

In 1986 President Ronald Reagan signed into law the Simpson-Mazzoli Act, which was a “one-time, never to be repeated grand bargain” between him and congressional Democrats, led by Ted Kennedy, to grant amnesty to an estimated 3 million illegal aliens, in return for which the border would be secured and employer sanctions would be put in place to prevent illegal aliens from finding employment in this country.

That would supposedly remove the incentive for future illegal immigration.

Look how well that worked out. We ended up with the amnesty and absolutely nothing else. Reagan went on to later regret it as the biggest mistake of his presidency. He got hornswoggled.

Now we’re being asked to do the same thing again, except now there are four or five times as many illegals in the country as there were in 1986.

This reminds me of the “Peanuts” cartoon strip in which Charlie Brown repeatedly trusts Lucy to hold the football in place so he can practice place-kicking, only have her yank it away at the last second, leaving poor Charlie to end up flat on his back.

Astorga even recycled the same tired clichés we heard 30 years ago during that last go-around.

As long as people think they can scramble across our border and, once here, enjoy the benefits of living in this country with no real risk of any sanctions –particularly with eventual amnesty dangling within their reach – we’re never going to solve our problem with border security.

That’s just a simple expression of basic human nature.

Build that wall. Secure the border. Prevent the hiring of illegal aliens. No amnesty, ever. Do those things first. Only then can we consider other aspects of this issue.