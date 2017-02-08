Excitement is building for the 2017 Empowering HeArts Gala, benefitting Single Mother’s Outreach. Our honorees Martha Aguilera, Monica Blanco, Kamila Diaz, Nicole Feast-Williams, Kim Flores and Janelle Percy are looking forward to meeting you!

We have a fresh new look and date with our gala being held on Saturday, February 11, from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Savia Community Center.

Single Mothers Outreach’s (SMO) mission is to empower single parent families. Because we want our families to feel loved and valued, we are excited to host our signature event close to Valentine’s Day. This new tradition will allow us to better celebrate our honorees during the month of love. Why not get a ticket for the person you love and celebrate the holiday with us?

Tickets to the Gala are $65 per person which includes elegant hors d’oeuvres from SMO’s renowned partner, Culinary Wonders, along with an open bar of wine and soft drinks. Enjoy meeting our amazing honorees, mingle with incredible local artists and view their gallery of inspirational art all while supporting SMO.

We would like to thank all of our dedicated supporters and sponsors; including our Empowerment Sponsor, Vance Wealth Group, The Magazine of Santa Clarita who so loyally supports us each year, our sustaining sponsor Real Life Church, our Honoree, Artist and Food and Beverage Sponsors, as well as the many in-kind sponsors for their kind donations.

We want to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to Princess Cruises who once again has generously donated a Princess Cruises premium vacation package valued at $2,500.

The package includes expert guidance from your own Princess Cruise Vacation Planner to make your vacation dreams to the destination of your choice come true.

For a chance to win, raffle tickets can be purchased at the SMO website, Closet on Main, or at our gala.

Yorleni Sapp, Executive Director, was quoted saying, “We want all our honorees, artists and our Single Parents to feel loved and what better way to celebrate than to hold our signature event during the month of love.”

Tickets are now on sale via http://singlemothersoutreach.org/reserve-tickets/

What is Empowering Hearts? Empowering Hearts is an annual celebration of women who have changed lives and shaped their communities. It bridges the worlds of social action and artistic expression in an annual arts competition. Honorees are nominated by the community and selected by the Single Mothers Outreach (SMO) Board of Directors and Event Planning Committee. The Empowering Hearts Gala presents the creative works of Santa Clarita Valley artists who create unique and inspiring art forms inspired by these real life stories. It is SMOs hope that through sharing these powerful stories in word and art, these extraordinary women will impact and inspire others to rise above their own circumstances. Empowering HeArts is SMO’s signature fundraising event. All proceeds from the event are used to support programs that empower single parents to effectively care for their families.