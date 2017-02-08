I feel privileged to have the opportunity to volunteer for this group at their facility in the Valencia Industrial Center. Help the Children helps local families and individuals receive weekly food, used clothing, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter dinners, among other things. The organization partners with local organizations, local businesses and volunteers in our Valley to provide a “hands up” to those in need.

I volunteer several times a week, to help organize food and fill the shelves for the shoppers. Due to generous donations from grocery stores, restaurants and individuals, there are daily deliveries and pick-ups. There are regular volunteers as well as students of all ages, drop-ins, veterans, and retired people. Everyone is making a difference in their own way. Recently they helped a local group with their Coat and Jacket drive, and received hundreds, for those in need. My favorite part of volunteering is helping the families shop for food (Tues., Thurs. evenings and Sat. morning) and seeing the families’ happy faces.

There are many ways people can help, including donating food, organizing a food drive, monetary donations, and volunteering your time.

If you would like more information about helping this group helping local families, you can call 661-702-8852 or email michael@helpthechildren.org.