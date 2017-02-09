Local sheriff’s deputies were looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint in Newhall Thursday afternoon.

No shots were fired and no one reported injured in the incident, Lt. Bryan Aguilera of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal mid-afternoon Thursday.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a robbery on the 29000 block of Via Estrella, near Via Montana, east of Newhall Avenue.

“Property was taken and we’re looking for the suspect,” Aguilera said.

The robber was seen getting into a Chevy Tahoe, then travelling west on Valle Del Oro.

Deputies were given a description of the getaway vehicle as being a tan-colored Chevy Tahoe, possibly a model built between 2006 and 2009, which had a martial arts sticker on the rear window.

