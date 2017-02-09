Are you new to the area? Or maybe you’ve lived here for a while, or even your entire life, but you want to get more involved in the community? Volunteering is the perfect opportunity and the City of Santa Clarita has a number of rewarding ways you can give your time to benefit others.

Santa Clarita volunteers are some of the best. They are hardworking, dedicated and always there to help. Just this past year 6,626 volunteers gave their time to city events, programs and other services, putting in a total of 63,455 hours of volunteer time. City volunteers have been essential to the success of some of Santa Clarita’s most popular events like the Santa Clarita Marathon, Cowboy Festival and Earth Arbor Day. We have seen a 37 percent increase in volunteer hours from 2015.

In the next few months, Santa Clarita will serve as the backdrop to a number of events and popular community gatherings; everything from Eggstravaganza, to the Amgen Tour of California. Each event is different – but they all have something in common – none would be possible without volunteers.

Volunteering with the City involves more than just our great events. We have a number of ways to get involved throughout the year including volunteering at our Community Centers in Newhall and Canyon Country, as well as at our three Santa Clarita Library branches in Old Town Newhall, Valencia and Canyon Country.

Here is a preview of some of the upcoming events on the city’s calendar that would be great volunteer opportunities whether you are new to volunteering or a seasoned pro:

Eggstravaganza Egg Stuffing – Wednesday, April 5

Youth and teens (ages 10+) can assist staff with the sorting and stuffing of plastic eggs. *Online registration opens February 6

Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt at Central Park – Saturday, April 15

Teens and adults (ages 13+) will assist with setup, egg distribution, prizes, cleanup and more. *Online registration opens February 13

Splash and Dash Egg Hunt at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center – Saturday, April 15

Teens and adults (ages 13+) will assist with setup, egg distribution, prizes, cleanup and more. *Online registration opens February 13

Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival – Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23

Youth and teens (ages 10-14) will take food orders from vendors, deliver food, keep food court area clean and more.

Teens and adults (ages 15+) will assist with check-in, information, merchandise, shuttle host and more. *Online registration opens February 20

Earth Arbor Day – Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30

Youth (ages 12+) will assist with set-up, volunteer check-in, information booths, cleanup and more. Kids and adults (ages 3+) can plant trees during this daylong event. *Online registration opens February 27

Wings for Life World Run – Sunday, May 7

Adults (ages 18+) will assist with check-in, crowd control, course marshaling and more. *Online registration opens March 6

Amgen Tour of California – Wednesday, May 17

Adults (ages 18+) will assist with media check-in, crowd control, course marshaling and more. *Online registration opens March 13

No matter your passion, there’s a way to make a difference as a volunteer in Santa Clarita. To view more information about these great spring events and other ongoing volunteer opportunities or to sign up, visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. If you have any questions about these events, or volunteering in general, you can call the Santa Clarita Volunteer Office at 661-250-3708.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santa-clarita.com.