One man was taken into custody and another man sent to hospital with a gunshot wound following a shooting in Val Verde late Thursday afternoon.

“One person has been detained right now,” Lt. Bryan Aguilera of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said shortly after 6 p.m.

“Deputies are looking into what prompted this altercation,” he said.

Asked about the condition of the man who was shot, Aguilera said: “We have no word on his condition.”

A man who allegedly shot his neighbor in Val Verde shortly before 4:45 p.m. Thursday sent a gunshot wound victim to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and sent deputies scrambling to his home in Val Verde.

Deputies were dispatched to a house in Val Verde after receiving reports from the alleged gunman about the incident, Sgt. Janice Banks of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Thursday afternoon.

The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital in a silver-colored Hyundai from Val Verde, east on Highway 126 to the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, she said.

Deputies responding to Val Verde where the gunman was waiting for them, arrived at the house about 5 p.m.

Shortly after 5:05 p.m. deputies told the suspected gunman to get on his knees, after which the man was taken into custody.

