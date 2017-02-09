Santa Clarita Christian girls soccer capped its second consecutive undefeated league season with a 5-0 win against Trinity Classical Academy on Thursday night.

The Cardinals (10-3 overall, 9-0 in Heritage) are also Heritage League champions for the second straight year.

“It’s always nice, especially for our seniors, to have them be league champions junior and senior year … it’s an amazing season anyway, but definitely for our seniors to go out on a good note,” said SCCS coach Jason Cooper.

Chloe Edwards and Kalona Marr each scored two goals and Lauren Bronstrup added one of her own. Goalkeeper Grace Patterson was credited with the shutout.

The Cards’ high-scoring offense was backed by a staunch defense and midfield.

“Once (the ball) gets there, typically it’s cleared within seconds. Our central midfielders are strong,” Cooper said. “It’s a team game no matter what. At the end of the day, it’s a little bit of everybody. It’s nice to see our strengths across the board.”

The CIF-Southern Section will release its girls soccer playoffs on Monday morning.