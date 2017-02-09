Trinity Classical Academy’s Koby Schafer set the Knights’ new single-game points record in a 80-44 win against Guidance Charter of Palmdale on Thursday at The Master’s University.

He finished the night with 51 points, surpassing the school’s previous record of 39 set by Noah Peterson on the same date last year.

Santa Clarita Christian’s Bryce Wilkinson holds the Santa Clarita Valley boys hoops scoring record (53 last year against Frazier Mountain).

Schafer scored 36 points Tuesday night against Lancaster Baptist.

Thursday, Caden Kulp had 11 assists.

Trinity ended the regular season 9-16 overall and 4-6 in Heritage League play.

Einstein stays perfect

Albert Einstein Academy boys soccer defeated Pilgrim of Los Angeles 6-1 in its final regular season game on Wednesday.

Samy Couja had two goals and two assists.

The Rockets finished the season 11-2-2 overall and 9-0 in Omega League play. Their first opponent for the CIF-Southern Section playoffs will be announced Monday morning.

Hart alumni game canceled

Hart High baseball canceled Saturday’s alumni baseball game due to a forecast of rain.

The Wall of Fame ceremony will be held on March 11 at 9 a.m. before the varsity game.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow and Colorado Rockies infielder Pat Valaika will both be honored.