Seven people were injured, at least two critically, and one man arrested on suspicion of drunk driving late Thursday night following a five-car traffic collision near Golden Valley.

Of the seven victims, three were rushed to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and two of them were taken to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, according to emergency response officials.

Details as to their identity, gender and age have not been disclosed.

The multi-car crash happened shortly after 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of Highway 14, just north of the Golden Valley Road exit.

Several emergency response crews were dispatched to the crash including firefighters from at least four local fire stations and the US Forest Service.

Firefighters assigned to the hazardous materials unit of the Los Angeles County Fire Department were also dispatched to the crash – not for reports of a spill – but to help with the injured, Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron told The Signal Friday morning.

“We have seven total patients, two critical patients,” he said. “Haz mat was called to help out.”

California Highway Patrol officers who responded to the crash are still investigating the incident, CHP Officer Eric Preissman said.

The crash began in the “number three” lane of the northbound Highway 14, he said, referring to the third lane from the median.

“An arrest of one male suspect was made,” Preissman said, noting the arrest was made on suspicion that one of the drivers was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt