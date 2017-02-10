Santa Clarita Christian boys basketball defeated Faith Baptist on the road 54-52 on Thursday night en route to a share of the Heritage League title.

The Cardinals share the crown with Valley Torah and finished the regular season 16-4 overall and 9-1 in league play.

Entering the fourth quarter, SCCS trailed and struggled to defend the Contenders.

“They kept scoring and we could stop them,” said Jacob Moss. “(Coach) called a timeout and we settled down. And then we started hitting our shots.”

AJ Caldwell then capitalized on a Moss steal and hit an and-one layup for a three-point lead, then added another layup to increase the lead to five points.

Faith Baptist made a 3-pointer with two seconds left to play, but it was too late.

“You could tell when we were down, we weren’t playing together or playing like Mosley would like us to,” Moss said. “Once we started doing everything and focusing on technique, we definitely started hitting and everything started running smoothly.”

Playoff pairings will be announced on Monday.