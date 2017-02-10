SOURCE: Habitat for Humanity San Fernando/Santa Clarita Valleys

(Woodland Hills) – Habitat for Humanity San Fernando/Santa Clarita Valleys (SF/SCV) will receive a (SF/SCV) will receive a new Nissan Frontier as part of a grant from Nissan North America to help families across the country secure decent, affordable housing. Nissan is kicking off its second decade of partnership with Habitat for Humanity with a $1 million donation, bringing contributions in North America to more than $14 million over the past 11 years.

“Nissan’s generosity in providing this truck to Habitat for Humanity SF/SCV has us filled with overwhelming gratitude. This truck allows us to visually spread our mission, which enables us to build more homes for Veterans and truly make a difference in people’s lives,” said Donielle De Leon, Director of Corporate and Community Engagement for Habitat for Humanity San Fernando/Santa Clarita Valleys.

Nissan is donating nine vehicles to be used locally by Habitat offices. Additionally, Nissan employees will volunteer to support construction or revitalization projects in 12 Habitat communities this year.

“Nissan values its partnership with Habitat for Humanity because it delivers strong results each year in building sustainable communities in the areas where our employees live and work,” said Nissan Vice President Rebecca Vest. “Our employees look forward to working alongside future homeowners, and their experiences affirm our corporate mission to enrich people’s lives.”

Nissan’s partnership with Habitat began in 2005 when it donated 50 trucks and mobilized employees to assist in home building following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in the Gulf Coast region. In the last decade, Nissan has donated an additional 88 vehicles. Since 2006, Nissan’s employees have logged more than 80,000 volunteer hours with Habitat for Humanity, building 71 homes across the U.S.