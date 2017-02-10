Local sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of burglary Friday after he allegedly stole a FedEx storage box from an industrial area of Valencia.

As law enforcement agencies struggle to curb persistent reports of mail theft across the Santa Clarita Valley, deputies responded to reports of theft of FedEx material early Friday afternoon.

“We were called to reports of a FedEx box stolen from Avenue Tibbitts,” Lt. James Duran told The Signal Friday.

At least two incidents of mail theft occurred in the same industrial area since September with thieves ransacking multi-unit US Postal Service mailboxes called neighborhood delivery box units (NDBU).

In early October, mail thieves broke into a NDBU on Avenue Scott and stole mail from the mailboxes of 20 businesses.

In September, thieves looted a NDBU on Avenue Stanford.

